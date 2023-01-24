Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the December 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 668,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Bruker Stock Performance

BRKR stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.03. 607,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,496. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18. Bruker has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $74.94.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.53 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 10.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BRKR shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Bruker to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Bruker in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bruker

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $62,867.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,576 shares in the company, valued at $790,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $62,867.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,576 shares in the company, valued at $790,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $1,323,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,907 shares in the company, valued at $3,964,645.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 71.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bruker by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,473,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Bruker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bruker by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 468,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,890,000 after purchasing an additional 73,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bruker by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 55,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

