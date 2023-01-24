Brokerages Set PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Price Target at $40.92

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.69.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PBF shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,555,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,277.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,494,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,012.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,555,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,277.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 5,747.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF opened at $43.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $7.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 73.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 23.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

