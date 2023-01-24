Brokerages Set CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) PT at $209.57

Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $213.14.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get CDW alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in CDW by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CDW by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $199.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.13 and a 200 day moving average of $175.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. CDW has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $201.78.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 121.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that CDW will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.