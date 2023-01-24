Brokerages Set CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) PT at $209.57

Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $213.14.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in CDW by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CDW by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.
CDW Price Performance
CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 121.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that CDW will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CDW Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 31.01%.
CDW Company Profile
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.
Featured Stories
