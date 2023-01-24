Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Shares Up 3.7%

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.90 and last traded at $41.81. 196,429 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 949,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens raised shares of Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Bread Financial Stock Up 2.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.96.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69. The company had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.21 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

