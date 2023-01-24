Braintrust (BTRST) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $83.54 Million

Braintrust (BTRST) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Braintrust token can now be bought for $1.04 or 0.00004515 BTC on major exchanges. Braintrust has a total market cap of $83.54 million and $852,734.42 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Braintrust has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Braintrust

Braintrust’s launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Braintrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

