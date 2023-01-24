Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) PT Raised to SEK 380

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 370 to SEK 380 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BDNNY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 305 to SEK 385 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised Boliden AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Pareto Securities cut Boliden AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Boliden AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 340 to SEK 320 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $364.00.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of BDNNY stock opened at $90.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.56. Boliden AB has a 1 year low of $55.19 and a 1 year high of $108.20.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

