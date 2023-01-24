BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 6,855 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,855 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.73. The stock had a trading volume of 236,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,422. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $159.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.26.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

