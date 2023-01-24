BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,265 Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GBIL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,392. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.78. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.56 and a 1 year high of $100.02.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.