BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 3,606 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.71. 99,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,512. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $48.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.55.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

