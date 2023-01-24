BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 31,274 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 1,873.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,943 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,274 shares during the period. Cullen/Frost Bankers comprises approximately 0.4% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. owned about 0.05% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 638.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CFR. Wolfe Research downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $294,294.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,184.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFR stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.60. 74,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,388. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.67 and a 12-month high of $160.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.77.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.40. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $479.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

Further Reading

