BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $811,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 84.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,401 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.0% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSV traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.14. 412,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,280,527. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.59 and its 200 day moving average is $75.70. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $80.32.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
- Intuit Is About To Make a Move, But Which Way?
- 3 Late January Earnings Plays With Pop Potential
- Low-Priced Stocks Still Paying Dividends
- Why is the Chipotle Stock Price Surging This Week?
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.