BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $22.76 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 238.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327,343 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.2% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 337.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.52. 3,597,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,061,021. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average of $47.01. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $61.08.

