BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Buys 1,238 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,844 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,339,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,628,000 after buying an additional 1,737,742 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,536,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,327,000 after buying an additional 637,095 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 6,101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 592,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,111,000 after buying an additional 583,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,825,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,680,000 after buying an additional 433,604 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.5 %

PG traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $141.70. 2,072,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,359,601. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $164.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

