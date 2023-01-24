BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Buys 11,146 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 17,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $187.38. 5,581,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,609,596. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $212.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.47.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

