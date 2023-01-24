BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 180,569 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 348.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,569 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.6% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,466,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,673,000 after purchasing an additional 346,316 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,346.8% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,463,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,723,000 after purchasing an additional 177,801 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,972,000 after purchasing an additional 50,605 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,668,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,449,000 after purchasing an additional 714,112 shares during the period.

VEU stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.57. The stock had a trading volume of 982,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,558. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $61.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.45.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

