Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,120,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the December 15th total of 19,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.03.
In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 47,846 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $1,585,616.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 47,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $1,585,616.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,382,285 shares of company stock valued at $175,371,912. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BX stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,984,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,628,296. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $138.95.
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
