Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,120,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the December 15th total of 19,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.03.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 47,846 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $1,585,616.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 47,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $1,585,616.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,382,285 shares of company stock valued at $175,371,912. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 6,039.5% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 4,162,438 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 48.7% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $913,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,211 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 185.2% in the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,353,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,260,000 after purchasing an additional 878,676 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 15.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,650,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $529,210,000 after purchasing an additional 772,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3,214.1% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,037,000 after purchasing an additional 730,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,984,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,628,296. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $138.95.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.