BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.06% of BlackRock worth $47,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,935 shares of company stock valued at $44,866,323. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackRock Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $738.80.

BLK traded up $5.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $753.54. 266,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,686. The stock has a market cap of $113.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $831.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $722.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $671.91.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 57.50%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading

