BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 416,700 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the December 15th total of 467,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKCC. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 754,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 88,543 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 6.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 398,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 23,436 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 7.9% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 477,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 34,763 shares in the last quarter. 19.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Capital Investment Trading Up 0.3 %

BKCC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.77. 102,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

BlackRock Capital Investment Announces Dividend

BlackRock Capital Investment ( NASDAQ:BKCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $16.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 190.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a traded fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, health services, retail trade, finance and transportation.

