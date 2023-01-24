BitShares (BTS) Market Cap Tops $33.27 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $33.27 million and $913,547.77 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitShares has traded up 6% against the dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00021035 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00009832 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005639 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001966 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,799,189 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

