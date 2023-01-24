Bitcoin SV Price Hits $44.65 (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $44.65 or 0.00193909 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $860.32 million and $46.78 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,028.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.60 or 0.00588829 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00042666 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000695 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Profile
BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.