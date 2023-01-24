Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading Down 4% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $827.52 million and approximately $45.42 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for $42.95 or 0.00187460 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,912.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.31 or 0.00568735 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00044911 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000671 BTC.
About Bitcoin SV
Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.