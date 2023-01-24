Bitcoin Cash Trading 10% Higher Over Last Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 10% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.63 billion and approximately $248.17 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $136.47 or 0.00591151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,086.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00193993 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00043294 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000691 BTC.
About Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,292,319 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.
