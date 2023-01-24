BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $154.26 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $154.26 million and approximately $48.79 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for about $22,830.28 or 1.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010029 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00048671 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030297 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 64.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000241 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00018039 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00215989 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000128 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002861 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BTCA is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,209,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,757 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,209,220 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 23,132.90322463 USD and is up 1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $48,180,215.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

