Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Short Interest Up 6.2% in December

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,790,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 48,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Bionano Genomics Price Performance

NASDAQ:BNGO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,529,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,013,847. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.24. Bionano Genomics has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.51.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 38.48% and a negative net margin of 451.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Bionano Genomics will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bionano Genomics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bionano Genomics by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Bionano Genomics by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

About Bionano Genomics

(Get Rating)

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.