Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Short Interest Up 6.2% in December

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,790,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 48,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Bionano Genomics Price Performance
NASDAQ:BNGO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,529,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,013,847. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.24. Bionano Genomics has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.51.
Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 38.48% and a negative net margin of 451.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Bionano Genomics will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Bionano Genomics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.
About Bionano Genomics
Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.
Featured Articles
