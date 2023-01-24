Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Short Interest Up 6.2% in December

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGOGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,790,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 48,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

NASDAQ:BNGO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,529,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,013,847. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.24. Bionano Genomics has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.51.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGOGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 38.48% and a negative net margin of 451.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Bionano Genomics will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bionano Genomics by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Bionano Genomics by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

