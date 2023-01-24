BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Short Interest Update

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 489,600 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 524,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigBear.ai

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the second quarter worth $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth $142,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 344.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 45,247 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth $2,953,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the second quarter worth $2,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

Shares of BBAI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.05. 1,784,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,010,581. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05. BigBear.ai has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $16.12.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai ( NYSE:BBAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.90 million. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 383.61% and a negative net margin of 139.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BigBear.ai will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.