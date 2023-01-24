BHP Group’s (BHP) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BHP. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($28.48) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.00) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,410 ($29.84) to GBX 2,310 ($28.60) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,300 ($28.48).

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,797 ($34.63) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £141.56 billion and a PE ratio of 825.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,590.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,367.61. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,998.60 ($24.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,040 ($37.64).

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.