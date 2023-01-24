Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,211 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,606 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,955,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,219,000 after purchasing an additional 166,221 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,074,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,303,000 after purchasing an additional 67,791 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,163,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,806,000 after purchasing an additional 539,483 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,543,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 1.3 %

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.82. The company had a trading volume of 663,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,772,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.72. The firm has a market cap of $161.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,500,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,010 shares of company stock valued at $29,085,716 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.99.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.