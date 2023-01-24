Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,429 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises 0.7% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,338,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,753,552,000 after buying an additional 1,623,646 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,591,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $921,081,000 after purchasing an additional 758,883 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,481,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $909,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29,885 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,767,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $832,744,000 after purchasing an additional 104,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,961,000 after purchasing an additional 318,102 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.82. 361,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.39. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.46 and its 200-day moving average is $101.84.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.