Berenberg Bank Boosts Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Price Target to GBX 1,240

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,130 ($13.99) to GBX 1,240 ($15.35) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,130 ($13.99) to GBX 1,150 ($14.24) in a report on Friday.

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

Shares of DNLMY stock remained flat at $11.31 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85. Dunelm Group has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $18.85.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

