Belrium (BEL) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $62,307.20

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. Over the last week, Belrium has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. Belrium has a total market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $62,307.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belrium token can now be purchased for about $4.85 or 0.00021146 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00009892 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005589 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001957 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Belrium Token Profile

Belrium (BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com.

Belrium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belrium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belrium using one of the exchanges listed above.

