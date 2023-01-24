Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.91

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.91 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

Becton, Dickinson and has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 51 years. Becton, Dickinson and has a payout ratio of 27.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and to earn $13.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $3.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.75. The stock had a trading volume of 893,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,112. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.88. The stock has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

