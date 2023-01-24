Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Short Interest Update

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the December 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Beazer Homes USA Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BZH traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 48,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,755. The company has a market capitalization of $470.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.07. Beazer Homes USA has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $827.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.55 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Beazer Homes USA to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on Beazer Homes USA from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,782,000 after acquiring an additional 108,173 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,675,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,221,000 after purchasing an additional 194,358 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,584,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,127,000 after purchasing an additional 344,370 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,013,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 14,790 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

