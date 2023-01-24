Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Shares Acquired by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,030 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Beazer Homes USA worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beazer Homes USA stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.99. 41,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 14.17. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $19.63. The stock has a market cap of $469.89 million, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average is $13.07.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.82. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $827.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

