BCR Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

BCR Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 632,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,664 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 40.4% of BCR Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $39,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2,437.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $204,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AVUS traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $71.51. 86,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,434. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.75. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $79.07.

