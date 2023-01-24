BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of BCE stock opened at $46.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.64. The company has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.57.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Analysts expect that BCE will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 112.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in BCE by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,889,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,302 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 238.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,153,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,467 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 523.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,872,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,302,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

