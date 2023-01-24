Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) versus Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Financial Analysis

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) and Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bavarian Nordic A/S and Curis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Bavarian Nordic A/S alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bavarian Nordic A/S $301.90 million 8.25 -$73.95 million ($0.43) -27.28 Curis $10.65 million 6.79 -$45.44 million ($0.64) -1.17

Curis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bavarian Nordic A/S. Bavarian Nordic A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Curis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bavarian Nordic A/S -25.83% -8.53% -5.00% Curis -566.41% -82.91% -42.52%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Bavarian Nordic A/S and Curis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

38.7% of Curis shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Curis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Bavarian Nordic A/S has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curis has a beta of 2.77, suggesting that its share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S and Curis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bavarian Nordic A/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Curis 0 1 3 0 2.75

Curis has a consensus price target of $7.67, indicating a potential upside of 921.41%. Given Curis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Curis is more favorable than Bavarian Nordic A/S.

Summary

Bavarian Nordic A/S beats Curis on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S

(Get Rating)

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer. Its products include IMVAMUNE for Ebola, HPV, HBV, and HIV diseases. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark.

About Curis

(Get Rating)

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation. The company's pipeline also includes Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; and CA-327, a pre-investigational new drug stage oncology drug candidate. It has collaboration agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog signaling pathway inhibitor for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma; and with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology. Curis, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.