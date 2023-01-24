Base Resources (LON:BSE) Price Target Increased to GBX 36 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 35 ($0.43) to GBX 36 ($0.45) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 176.92% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Base Resources Stock Performance

Shares of LON BSE remained flat at GBX 13 ($0.16) during midday trading on Tuesday. 35,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,188. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 15.32. The stock has a market cap of £153.14 million and a PE ratio of 216.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Base Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 21 ($0.26).

Base Resources Company Profile

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

Further Reading

