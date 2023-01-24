Barclays Boosts Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Price Target to GBX 2,630

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 1,450 ($17.95) to GBX 2,630 ($32.56) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JET. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,500 ($18.57) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,114 ($26.17) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 3,900 ($48.29) to GBX 3,300 ($40.86) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 4,240 ($52.49) to GBX 3,620 ($44.82) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,200 ($27.24) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at GBX 2,097.50 ($25.97) on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of GBX 1,054.80 ($13.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,856.56 ($47.75). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,886.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,608.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. The stock has a market cap of £4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.42.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

