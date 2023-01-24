Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Short Interest Up 9.2% in December

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,750,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the December 15th total of 51,950,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Bank of America by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 137,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 12,029 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Bank of America by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 178,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in Bank of America by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 134,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.59. 12,697,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,675,348. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

