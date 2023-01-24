Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 1,208 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Booking were worth $27,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Booking by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,788,000 after acquiring an additional 31,627 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Booking by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in Booking by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 5,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,368,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booking by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,401.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,068.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1,930.80. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $37.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,434.46.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total value of $231,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at $103,867,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.