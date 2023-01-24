Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 150,859 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 305,464 shares.The stock last traded at $15.62 and had previously closed at $15.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander-Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Banco Santander-Chile Trading Up 1.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.07). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $574.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSAC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $423,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $936,000. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 150,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 19,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $7,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander-Chile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.