Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 150,859 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 305,464 shares.The stock last traded at $15.62 and had previously closed at $15.51.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander-Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.
Banco Santander-Chile Trading Up 1.9 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71.
Institutional Trading of Banco Santander-Chile
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSAC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $423,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $936,000. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 150,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 19,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $7,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.76% of the company’s stock.
About Banco Santander-Chile
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC)
- Intuit Is About To Make a Move, But Which Way?
- 3 Late January Earnings Plays With Pop Potential
- Low-Priced Stocks Still Paying Dividends
- Why is the Chipotle Stock Price Surging This Week?
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.