BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on BancFirst to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on BancFirst from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of BANF traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,419. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.15. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $73.01 and a twelve month high of $118.07. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. BancFirst had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $150.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BancFirst will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dave R. Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $185,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BancFirst during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in BancFirst by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

