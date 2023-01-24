Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Reaches $2.93 on Major Exchanges

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $55.22 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One Badger DAO token can now be purchased for $2.93 or 0.00012748 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,858,114 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

