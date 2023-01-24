Badger DAO (BADGER) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6.46 Million

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for about $2.94 or 0.00012814 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $55.46 million and approximately $6.46 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO launched on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,858,114 tokens. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

