Avalanche (AVAX) One Day Volume Hits $455.38 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Avalanche has a market cap of $5.65 billion and approximately $455.38 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $17.98 or 0.00078266 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00056356 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010798 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00025017 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 419,957,853 coins and its circulating supply is 314,551,863 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

