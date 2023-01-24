Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Holdings Lessened by Saybrook Capital NC

Saybrook Capital NC decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 6.5% of Saybrook Capital NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $18,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,557 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,834 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Cowen lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.45.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $239.31. 343,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,830. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.44 and a 200-day moving average of $241.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 69.16%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

