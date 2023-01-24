AT&T (T) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in AT&T by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,769,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823,559 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in AT&T by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,567,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,603 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in AT&T by 720.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,047,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 6,568.5% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,793,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,673 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

