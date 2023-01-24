AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 104.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,263 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.9% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of T stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.24. 13,985,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,133,793. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $22.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.