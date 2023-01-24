AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by TI Trust Inc.

TI Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 46.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services increased its stake in AT&T by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.26. 11,030,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,936,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $22.84. The company has a market cap of $137.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

