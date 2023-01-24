Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,064,201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 2,768,133 shares.The stock last traded at $15.14 and had previously closed at $15.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley cut Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Atlas from $14.45 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Atlas Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.31.

Atlas Dividend Announcement

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Atlas had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $439.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.82 million. Research analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Atlas by 430.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Atlas by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC raised its stake in Atlas by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 195,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in Atlas by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,039,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,847,000 after acquiring an additional 731,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

